Sebi board clears various proposals; discusses tech trends in securities market

Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday decided to provide flexibility to large corporates in raising funds through issuance of debt securities for incremental financing needs.

The decision was taken at the board meeting of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) held here on Thursday.

In a release, Sebi said its board also discussed various trends in the securities markets, including technology trends.

Besides, the board has approved streamlining the framework for credit of unclaimed amounts of investors in listed entities to the Investor Protection and Education Fund (IPEF) and process of refund from the IPEF. This will be applicable for listed entities other than companies, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).

The regulator has also decided to extend the timeline for compliance with enhanced qualification and experience requirements for Investment Advisers (IAs). PTI SP RAM