Sebi cautions public regarding unregistered Online Bond Platform Providers

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday asked investors to exercise caution and avoid transacting on unregistered online bond platforms, saying they lack regulatory oversight and do not provide for any mechanisms for investor protection.

In its statement, the regulator asked investors to verify the registration status of the Online Bond Platform Providers (OBPPs) prior to transacting, and deal only with Sebi-registered entities, in order to safeguard their interests.

Additionally, all market participants have been cautioned to ensure compliance with the applicable regulatory framework prior to offering any services in the nature of OBPP.

This came after Sebi observed that certain entities, including fintech companies and stockbrokers, are offering services in the nature of OBPPs without obtaining due registration from the stock exchanges as mandated.

"Such unregistered platforms lack regulatory or supervisory oversight and do not provide for any mechanisms for investor protection or grievance redressal," it added.

The activities undertaken by such unregistered online platforms may potentially be in violation of the Companies Act, 2013, the Sebi Act, 1992, and regulations framed there under.

Sebi in the past issued an interim order on November 18, 2024 against few such entities.