Sebi chief, Canada FM hold talks on boosting institutional investment, regulatory ties

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey met Canada's Minister of Finance Francois-Philippe Champagne to discuss ways to facilitate greater institutional investments and strengthen regulatory collaboration.

Pandey was accompanied by Whole Time Member Sandip Pradhan and Executive Director Maninder Cheema during the discussions.

The discussions focused on facilitating greater institutional investments, strengthening regulatory collaboration, and addressing issues of mutual interest, Sebi said in a post on X on Saturday.

