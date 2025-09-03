Sebi conducts Municipal Bond Outreach Prog in Bhopal to boost urban infra financing

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Market regulator Sebi on Wednesday said it has conducted a 'Municipal Bond Outreach Programme' in Bhopal to promote urban infrastructure project financing through such bonds.

The programme, aimed at empowering Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), was organised on August 29, Sebi said in a statement.

At the event, Sebi Whole Time Member Amarjeet Singh highlighted the transformative role of municipal bonds in financing scalable urban infrastructure projects.

He also mentioned the recent steps taken by the regulator, including the recent launch of an e-learning course on Municipal Bonds by NISM, in collaboration with the World Bank.

The programme featured dedicated sessions to prepare ULBs for participation in the securities market, with expert insights on investor expectations, regulatory requirements, and issuance procedures.

Sanjay Dubey, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Urban Administration and Housing, Science and Technology Department, highlighted the need for urban local bodies to focus on their financials, come up with projects to enhance revenue and train staff to raise funds through municipal bonds.

He called for enhanced collaboration among regulators, municipal corporations, and all key stakeholders to accelerate the adoption and traction of municipal bonds as a vital instrument for sustainable urban development.

In July, the regulator conducted a two-day Municipal Bond Outreach Programme in Thiruvananthapuram. PTI SP SP BAL BAL