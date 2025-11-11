SEBI, IEPFA hold camp for investors in Amritsar

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi and the IEPFA jointly organised a camp in Amritsar, Punjab to help investors reclaim unpaid dividends and unclaimed shares.

The third edition of 'Niveshak Shivir' was held on November 1.

The investor outreach initiative aims to assist shareholders in reclaiming unpaid dividends and unclaimed shares, thereby reducing the volume of unclaimed investor assets in the system, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

The Shivir was organised in collaboration with key market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) -- BSE, NSE, CDSL and NSDL, along with registrar and transfer agents (RTAs) including KFin Technologies, MUFG Intime India, and Bigshare Services.

The event drew participation from over 223 investors and claimants from Amritsar and neighbouring regions, it said.

The day-long Shivir featured 17 service desks under one roof, providing end-to-end assistance for claiming dividends and shares unclaimed for over six years, updating KYC and nomination details, resolving claim-related issues, and processing pending IEPFA claims.

Senior officials, including IEPFA CEO and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Anita Shah Akella; Sebi's general manager Binod Sharma; and IEPFA general manager Lt. Col Aditya Sinha, attended the event.

During the programme, SEBI and IEPFA, in collaboration with other MIIs, also launched an explainer video conceptualised by CDSL Investor Protection Fund titled "Understanding the Process of Claiming Unpaid Dividends through IEPFA".

Similar events are planned in other cities with significant unclaimed investor assets.

Established in 2016, the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs is responsible for managing the investor education and protection fund, which safeguards investor interests by facilitating refunds for shares, unclaimed dividends, and matured deposits/debentures.