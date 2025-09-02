Sebi, IEPFA hold second Niveshak Shivir in Hyderabad

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Market regulator Sebi and the IEPFA have jointly conducted the second edition of Niveshak Shivir in Hyderabad to offer assistance on various issues like unpaid dividends and unclaimed shares.

The shivir was organised in collaboration with key market infrastructure institutions -- BSE, NSE, CDSL & NSDL and Registrar and Transfer Agents - KFin Technologies, MUFG Intime India, Bigshare Services & Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd.

This investor outreach initiative aims to assist shareholders in reclaiming unpaid dividends and unclaimed shares and thereby reduce the volume of unclaimed investor assets in the system, Sebi said.

"The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), Ministry of Corporate Affairs, jointly organised the second 'Niveshak Shivir' in Hyderabad, Telangana on August 30, 2025," it added.

The day-long event attracted over 300 investors and claimants from Hyderabad and neighbouring areas, markets regulator Sebi said in a release.

The Shivir had 23 dedicated service desks offering end-to-end assistance on multiple aspects, including claiming dividends and shares that have remained unclaimed for more than six years, on-the-spot updating of KYC and nomination details, as well as resolution of claim-related issues.

Pending claims submitted to the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) were also processed during the camp, it said.

A dedicated search facility was made available at the venue to help participants identify whether they or their family members had any unclaimed shares or dividends. Upon verification, trained officials assisted claimants with a seamless and guided claim process, Sebi said.

In addition, Sebi and IEPFA, along with other market institutions, launched an Investor Guide developed by CDSL, which offers a step-by-step process to help investors resolve their queries related to the claims process.

The regulator further said similar events are proposed to be conducted in other cities with significant unclaimed investor assets, reflecting Sebi and IEPFA's commitment to investor protection and financial empowerment.