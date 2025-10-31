Sebi, IEPFA to organise 'Niveshak Shivir' in Amritsar on Nov 1

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi and Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), functioning under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, will organise the third "Niveshak Shivir" in Amritsar on Saturday, November 1 to simplify the process of reclaiming unclaimed financial assets for investors.

Additionally, this Shivir will assist investors with KYC and nomination updates with the company.

In its statement, Sebi said the move will help investors in "resolving pending IEPFA claims of unclaimed and unpaid shares and dividends". PTI SP HVA