Sebi initiates Rs 18.14 cr recovery proceedings against 'Baap of Chart'

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Sebi has initiated proceedings to recover dues of Rs 18.14 crore from Mohd Nasiruddin Ansari, popularly known as 'Baap of Chart', Rahul Rao Padamati and Golden Syndicate Ventures for carrying out unregistered investment advisory activities.

The recovery proceedings have been launched to recover amounts payable by the noticees - Ansari, Padamati and Golden Syndicate Ventures - pursuant to earlier directions issued by the regulator.

According to Sebi's order, the total liability includes penalties, further interest, costs and other charges, taking the amount to a little over Rs 18.14 crore.

Sebi had issued a demand notice in May this year, directing the noticees to clear the dues within 15 days. However, the amount remained unpaid. Subsequently, the regulator initiated coercive recovery measures by issuing an attachment order in July.

As part of the action, all demat and bank accounts, as well as mutual fund investments, held by the defaulters have been frozen.

Separate directions were also issued to banks to restrict access to lockers, thereby preventing any movement or concealment of assets, the order said.

Meanwhile, in September, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) had directed Padamati to remit 50 per cent of the funds he received, amounting to Rs 1.2 crore, within four weeks. However, Padamati failed to comply with the directive.

In its latest order, Sebi noted that the amounts that could be realised through remittances from the bank accounts of the defaulters were not sufficient.

Accordingly, the regulator prohibited the defaulters from disposing of, transferring, alienating or charging any of their immovable or movable properties.

"...the defaulters are hereby prohibited from disposing, transferring, alienating, or charging all the immovable properties and movable properties held by the defaulters," Sebi said in the order.

In December 2024, Sebi restrained seven entities, including Mohd Nasiruddin Ansari, who ran unauthorised investment advisory services in the name of 'Baap of Chart', for up to one year.

The regulator also directed the entities -- Ansari, Padamati, Tabraiz Abdullah, Asif Iqbal Wani, Golden Syndicate Ventures Pvt Ltd (GSVPL), Mansha Abdullah and Jadav Vamshi -- to refund Rs 17.2 crore within three months.

Ansari runs a profile on the social media platform X by the name of 'Baap of Chart', where he used to offer buy/sell recommendations in the stock market.

The recommendations were given in the garb of providing educational training related to the securities market, according to Sebi. PTI HG HG BAL BAL