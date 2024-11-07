Sebi issues advisory on communications from intermediaries seeking operational, policy clarifications

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday outlined its communication policy with intermediaries and regulated entities, issuing an advisory on the requirements for obtaining approvals and clarifications on securities market regulations.

In a statement, Sebi has asked registered intermediaries and regulated entities to implement measures requiring its approval or clarification only after receiving explicit, written communication from it.

Also, it has asked them to use the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Informal Guidance) Scheme 2003, or its updates, to formally seek interpretive or no-action letters from Sebi, if needed.

The advisory came after Sebi observed a growing trend where entities reach out to it for interpretations and operational guidance on regulatory matters.

The regulator has noted that its departments often receive communications from registered intermediaries and regulated entities inquiring about the implementation of specific operational measures or seeking policy interpretations.

These communications, Sebi said, sometimes include summaries of meetings or participants' interpretations of discussions held with its officials on securities market issues.

The regulator has clarified that such informal communications or meeting summaries should not be construed as formal approvals or policy clarifications from the regulator.

Sebi emphasised that any approvals or clarifications on operational or policy-related issues in the securities market would be explicitly communicated in writing. Without this written communication, Sebi's stance on any matter remains unofficial, and regulated entities are urged to exercise caution. PTI SP TRB