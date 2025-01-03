Sebi issues warning to JM Financial over regulatory non-compliance

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued an administrative warning to JM Financial for regulatory non-compliance.

Sebi issued a letter on January 2, JM Financial said in a regulatory filing.

"Issuance of administrative warning to the company in relation to the initial public offering of equity shares by one of its clients namely Western Carrier (India) Ltd," it said.

There will be no impact on financial, operations or other activities of the company, it added. PTI DP TRB