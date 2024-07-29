Sebi launches chatbot 'SEVA' for investors

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Monday launched a chatbot, 'SEVA', an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based conversation platform, for investors.

The Beta version of chatbot SEVA (Sebi's Virtual Assistant) includes features like citations for generated responses, speech-to-text and text-to-speech functionality for accessibility, and follow-up questions, among others, the regulator said in a statement.

The chatbot is presently enabled to answer questions relating to general information on the securities market, latest master circulars, grievance redressal process, etc.

Based on the feedback received from the users, additional areas will be added to the chatbot, Sebi said that the beta version of the chatbot is available on SEBI's investor website and SAARTHI mobile app (both Android and iOS). PTI SP SHW