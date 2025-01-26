Sebi launches digital knowledge repository Dharohar on Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi on Sunday said it has launched a digital knowledge repository, "Dharohar - Milestones in the Indian securities market", on the occasion of the country's 76th Republic Day.

Advertisment

The securities market, known for its diverse products, participants, and institutions, has a long-standing history of organised trading over the past 150 years, Sebi said.

"Dharohar has been designed to document and showcase this rich heritage and evolution of the Indian securities market," the regulator said in a statement.

The repository features a website that also includes an interactive timeline of significant events and 3D galleries, offering an engaging experience to visitors, it added.

Advertisment

It is designed to cater to a wide audience, including students, investors, researchers, journalists, market participants and the general public offering insights into the market's diverse products, participants, and institutions.

With over 3,000 assets, Dharohar documents the market's journey through articles, regulations, interviews with prominent personalities, historic newspaper clippings, share certificates, infographics, videos, and committee reports etc.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said the repository will continue to grow with new additions, enhancing its value for users.

Advertisment

Sebi also expressed gratitude to those who contributed to this initiative, including individuals, institutions, members of the Monitoring and Advisory Committee of Project Dharohar, former chairpersons and whole-time members, employees, scripophilists, experts, industry leaders, market infrastructure institutions, industry associations, and others.

The initiative reflects SEBI's commitment to preserving and promoting the securities market's rich legacy while fostering greater awareness and understanding of the securities markets among diverse stakeholders, it said.

The repository, Dharohar, can be accessed at www.mism.org. PTI HG HVA