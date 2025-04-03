Sebi launches document number verification system

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday launched a 'document number verification system' to ensure verifiability of all documents issued by it.

This has been launched keeping in mind the public interest and transparency in the functioning of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Under the system, any physical communication such as letters, notices, show-cause notices and summons issued by Sebi will bear an outward number, which is unique for every communication issued by the regulator, according to a statement.

The process intends user verification through authentication of the one-time password (OTP) generated on the mobile number of the recipient(s) or any other person acting on their behalf who may then enter such outward number as well as other credentials like sender's name, date of the communication and the name of the recipient to verify the issuance of such communication by Sebi.

The verification process, however, does not include the verification of contents of the communication, the regulator said. PTI SP SP SHW