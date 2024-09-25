Sebi launches FPI outreach cell for seamless mkt access

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday launched a dedicated Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) outreach cell to improve and simplify the experience of such investors accessing the Indian securities market.

"This cell will focus on direct engagement with Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), and supporting them in accessing the Indian securities market seamlessly," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

The cell operates under Sebi's Alternative Investment Fund and Foreign Portfolio Investors Department (AFD).

Its key responsibilities include assisting prospective FPIs during the pre-application stage by offering help with documentation and compliance processes.

The cell will also provide support during the onboarding phase and address any operational challenges that arise during or after the registration process.

"These FPI cells are designed to provide targeted support and streamline operations for foreign investors, making it easier for them to navigate the Indian financial markets. The simplified registration process reduces barriers to entry, encouraging quicker and more efficient onboarding of FPIs", Ketan Mukhija, Senior Partner at Burgeon Law, said.

Collectively, these measures reflect Sebi's commitment to attracting more foreign capital, strengthening market integrity, and positioning India as a more attractive destination for global investors, he added. PTI SP SHW