Sebi launches investor awareness campaign on AIR to curb fraudulent activities

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday announced the launch of an investors' awareness campaign on All India Radio (AIR) specifically on frauds related to the securities market taking place through social media platforms.

Also, Sebi in collaboration with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has launched a nationwide training initiative for block-level panchayat representatives to promote financial literacy and investor education at grassroots level.

In a statement, the regulator said the aim of the awareness campaign is to "caution investors to protect themselves from fraudsters, to curb fraudulent activities taking place on social media platforms, and to protect the interest of investors".

To launch this campaign, the first session by Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey would be aired on August 15 on All India Radio channels, which has PAN India reach.

The move comes in the backdrop of Sebi observing that a lot of investors losing money through stock trading fraud on various social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X (previously Twitter), and Telegram.

On collaboration with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the regulator, in a separate statement, said the initiative would promote financial literacy and investor education at grassroots level and empower representatives with knowledge to educate rural communities across the country.

The first training programme was held during August 9-10 at Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration in Pune.

The training brought together over 100 sarpanch and block-level representatives from various districts of Maharashtra.

This program, through structured sessions, focused on equipping elected block-level representatives with essential knowledge on financial planning, savings, investments, safeguarding against fraudulent schemes, awareness about securities market ecosystem and available investment avenues in regulated space. PTI SP TRB