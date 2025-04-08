New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday announced the launch of its official X account -- @SEBI_updates.

Accordingly, Sebi will be posting notifications relating to regulations, orders, circulars and press releases on the handle which will also be available on the regulator's website.

"For quick access to various updates from Sebi, investors, corporates, intermediaries and other stakeholders may follow @SEBI_updates," the regulator said in a statement.

The new handle was officially launched on April 4, it added.