Sebi mulls standardised periodic reporting format for research analysts, proxy advisers

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi is looking to come out with a standardised format for periodic reporting for research analysts (RAs) and proxy advisers (PAs) pertaining to their activities.

The regulator has recognized Research Analyst Administration and Supervisory Body (RAASB) for the purpose of administration and supervision of RAs under the RA Regulations.

As the Proxy Advisers (PAs) are registered under the RA norms, they will also come under the purview of RAASB.

In its consultation paper, Sebi said it has been decided to specify a standardised format for periodic reporting for RAs and PAs.

"Based on the recommendations received from Industry Standards Forum (ISF) for RAs (including PAs), a standardised periodic reporting format for submission of information by RAs/PAs, pertaining to their activities, has been prepared," Sebi said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought public comments on the proposed format till August 30.

RAs/PAs would submit the periodic report for half-yearly periods ending on September 30 and March 31 of every financial year, the regulator said.