Sebi not considering regulatory framework for family offices

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Market regulator Sebi on Friday said it is not considering any regulatory framework for family offices.

The clarification comes after sections of the media reported that the market regulator was exploring the possibility of bringing family offices under its purview.

However, Sebi made it clear that no such proposal is currently under discussion.

In a statement, the regulator said, "It has come to Sebi attention that certain media reports have suggested that Sebi is considering regulatory oversight of family offices. These reports are factually incorrect. Sebi is not examining or pursuing this matter at present".

Family offices typically manage wealth and investments for high-net-worth individuals and their families.