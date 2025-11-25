Sebi partners with National Forensic Sciences University to strengthen digital forensic capabilities

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said it has collaborated with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) to strengthen its digital forensic capabilities.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) aims to support Sebi in developing state-of-the-art forensic infrastructure and enhancing the skills of its officers in areas such as digital forensics, forensic accounting and cyber security, the regulator said in a statement.

Also, Sebi will additionally benefit from NFSU's expertise and resources in "setting up laboratories in the domain of cyber security, digital forensics, forensic accounting, data analytics or allied sciences under the consultancy umbrella".

NFSU, established under the National Forensic Sciences University Act, 2020, will work with the regulator on research, education, training and overall capacity building.

As part of the MoU, the two entities will design specialised courses and training programmes to improve the efficiency and technical proficiency of Sebi officials.

The MoU would also provide for joint seminars, workshops and conferences on subjects of mutual interest, with both sides inviting each other's officers and faculty members to participate. PTI SP TRB