Sebi reduces turnover requirement for agri commodity options

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday lowered the required average daily turnover for launching options on agricultural and agri-processed commodities to Rs 100 crore from Rs 200 crore earlier.

This change will take effect from June 1, Sebi said.

The decision has been taken keeping into account representations received from market participants and deliberations by Sebi's Commodity Derivatives Advisory Committee (CDAC).

"It is decided that for launching options contracts on agricultural and agri-processed commodities, the average daily turnover of underlying futures contracts of the corresponding commodity during the previous twelve months shall be Rs 100 crore instead of existing Rs 200 crore," Sebi said in a circular.

With regards to eligibility criteria for launching options on commodity futures, Sebi said that options can be traded on a stock exchange only if the underlying commodity futures meet certain criteria.

For agricultural and agri-processed commodities, the average daily turnover of the underlying futures contracts over the past 12 months must be at least Rs 100 crore. For other commodities, the average daily turnover must be at least Rs 1,000 crore. PTI SP SHW SHW