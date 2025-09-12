Sebi says 100 FPIs register in India every month, higher than last year

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Amid concerns over outflows from foreign portfolio investments, there has been an uptick in the number of entities registering in India, Sebi said on Friday.

Whole time member Ananth Narayan G said 100 foreign portfolio investors are registering every month and added that this number is higher than what was the monthly run rate a year ago.

"The pace of registration is higher than a year back," he told reporters during a post-board meet press conference here.

The overall number of FPIs has crossed 12,000 now, he said, adding that the number was 10,500 a year-ago.

The remarks assume significance because the year has seen an outflow of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore by FPIs across all segments in India, including equities, debt, mutual funds and alternative investment funds segments.

In the equities segment, the outflow stood at Rs 1.41 lakh crore as per the data till September 12. PTI AA HVA