Sebi simplifies operational process of cash flow disclosure in corp bond database

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi has simplified the operational process and provided clarity on cash flow disclosure in the corporate bond database after a review of the Request for Quote (RFQ) Platform framework.

In its latest circular, the regulator has made yield-to-price calculation on the RFQ platform easier. Now, only the due dates -- and not the actual payment dates -- mentioned in the cash flow schedule will be used for these calculations.

This move is aimed at streamlining and simplifying the process of trade execution on the RFQ platform.

As part of this simplification, yield-to-price will now be based on scheduled due dates, without applying any adjustments based on day count conventions.

At present, yields on debt securities are calculated using more complex methods that consider actual payment dates and required day count adjustments.

In addition to simplifying yield calculations, Sebi has introduced a requirement for mandatory cash flow disclosures in the centralised corporate bond database.

Under this, issuers will need to provide a detailed cash flow schedule -- covering interest, dividend, or redemption payments -- at the time of ISIN activation and after the securities are listed.

To maintain transparency and accuracy, this information is to be regularly updated in the database. Sebi has also mandated that any changes to the cash flow schedule must be updated within one working day.

These new regulations will be applicable to all new debt security issues starting August 18, 2025, and also to existing ISINs for their remaining maturity, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its circular on Friday.

RFQ, which was launched on BSE and NSE in February 2020, is an electronic platform that enables multi-lateral negotiations to take place on a centralised online trading platform with straight-through processing of clearing and settlement to complete the trade.

A wide variety of debt securities are available for trading on the RFQ platform. PTI SP BAL BAL