Sebi to engage with govt to allow banks, pensions funds to invest in non-agri commodity derivatives

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) Sebi will "engage" with the government to allow banks, insurance companies and pension funds to invest in non-agriculture commodity derivative markets, chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday.

He said the capital markets regulator is also looking at a proposal to allow foreign portfolio investors to trade in non-cash settled, non-agricultural commodity derivative contracts.

"We will also engage with the government to consider banks, insurance companies and pension funds to trade in these (non-cash, non-agricultural) markets," Pandey said, while speaking at the event organised by MCX.

By December 2025 end, Sebi will include commodity-specific brokers in a common reporting mechanism for compliance reports.

Pandey also said that the commodity markets have to play an important role in ensuring rare metals security for the country. PTI AA DRR