Sebi to form working group on next technological frontier for stock exchanges

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi is looking to constitute a working group to identify the next technological frontier for stock exchanges, its chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Saturday.

The group will focus on how exchange technology should evolve over the next 5-10 years, benchmark global best practices, and develop new methods to strengthen market infrastructure.

"We are going to constitute a working group on how it is going to be our next technological frontier in our stock exchanges," Pandey told reporters at the sidelines of the 11th International Convention of the Commodity & Capital Participants Association of India (CPAI).

The technological frontier refers to the application of cutting-edge technologies to enhance market oversight, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen investor protection.

Pandey stressed that technological robustness is critical, noting that Sebi treats every exchange-related glitch very seriously.

While acknowledging that disruptions can occur due to rapid technological changes, he emphasised the need for stronger safeguards.

To address technical flaws, Pandey said, exchanges are required to conduct detailed root-cause analyses and submit comprehensive standard operating procedures (SOPs) and corrective measures.

Responding to a query on the recent MCX outage, Pandey said that whenever a technical flaw occurs at an exchange, Sebi follows a clearly defined standard operating procedure, including imposing strict penalties if the issue crosses certain thresholds.

He further said the regulator is looking at such incidents from a systemic perspective by analysing root causes across exchanges.

"By identifying commonalities in these glitches, we aim to understand how we can better secure and strengthen our market technology," Pandey added. PTI SP HVA