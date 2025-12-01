Sebi to simplify offer document summary to encourage informed investor feedback

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi is looking to rationalise and simplify the offer document summary to encourage informed investor feedback and reduce reliance on unverified tips, its chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.

This move will also dispense with the Abridged Prospectus, thereby easing compliance requirements for issuers, he added.

At present, offer documents are typically voluminous and packed with detailed disclosures across various aspects of an issuer company.

To address this, Pandey had stated last month that the contents of the offer document summary for IPO-bound companies would be further streamlined to make them more accessible and useful for investors.

Addressing the CII Southern Region in Chennai, Pandey reiterated this stance, noting, "We are proposing to rationalise and simplify the Offer Document Summary, to be made available separately to investors, encouraging informed feedback and reducing reliance on unverified tips".

Additionally, he said a comprehensive review of Sebi's regulations is currently underway -- covering Stock Brokers, Mutual Funds, Settlement and LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations -- with the aim of eliminating redundancy and updating outdated constructs.

He further noted that the master circular for stock exchanges will be consolidated, simplified and rationalised chapter by chapter within the next few months for greater clarity and improved ease of doing business.

Pandey highlighted the need for an "optimum regulation" approach -- fewer, smarter rules that enhance efficiency without compromising investor protection or market integrity.

He added that Sebi will consult widely with stakeholders to ensure balanced outcomes, stressing that co-created frameworks are essential to maintaining trust and confidence as the capital market expands.

Pandey also outlined Sebi's continued focus on deepening the corporate bond market. He said a comprehensive awareness programme is necessary to attract retail participation in bonds. Apart from this, developing both agri and non-agri commodities markets remains a key priority for the regulator.

On the technology front, he said that Sebi aims to deliver a faster and more efficient FPI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) registration experience through fully digital, paperless workflows, with the goal of cutting registration timelines from months to days. Easing KYC requirements for NRI investors is also high on the agenda.

Besides, Pandey said technology will remain central to Sebi's efforts, whether in strengthening market infrastructure institutions, enhancing surveillance and supervision through SupTech and RegTech, or supporting innovation, onboarding and investor outreach through fintech and AI. PTI SP HVA