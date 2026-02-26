Sebi Working Groups submit agri derivatives review reports to chairman

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Working groups constituted by Sebi to review the delivery and settlement framework and existing regulatory norms in the agricultural commodity derivatives segment have submitted their reports to Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the regulator said on Thursday.

The expert panels were mandated to examine whether the current framework governing margins, position limits, and delivery and settlement mechanisms could be optimised without compromising market integrity.

"The Working Groups set up by Sebi in the agri commodity derivatives segment for review of the current framework of delivery and settlement and review of current regulatory norms presented their reports to Sebi Chairman," the regulator said in a post on X.

In December, Pandey indicated that Sebi would soon constitute another working group to undertake a similar review of the non-agricultural commodity derivatives segment following consultations with stakeholders.

"After due consultation with all stakeholders, we are going to form another working group to review the non-agricultural commodity derivative segment. This working group will be notified very shortly," Pandey had stated.