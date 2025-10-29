Sebi's proposal to rationalise brokerage limits aims to cut costs, boost transparency

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi's plan to rationalise brokerage limits aims to make investing more cost-efficient and transparent, ensuring investors pay only for the value they receive and not twice for the same services, according to industry experts.

The comments came a day after Sebi released a consultation paper aimed at reducing brokerage costs, improving fee transparency, and simplifying the way investors are charged.

As part of the proposal, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has suggested that the total expense ratio (TER) should exclude all costs, including brokerage and taxes, and that a detailed break-up of such expenses be disclosed to investors.

"The rationalisation of brokerage limits ensures that investors do not end up paying twice for research and advisory, thereby aligning costs with actual value delivered," Feroze Azeez, Joint CEO of Anand Rathi Wealth, said.

Explaining the rationale, Azeez said that keeping statutory levies such as GST, STT, and stamp duty outside the TER "adds clarity and makes it easier to compare the true cost of investing across different schemes".

Echoing a similar view, Trivesh D, Chief Operating Officer at discount broking platform Tradejini, noted that "by not including statutory charges such as GST and STT in TER, Sebi is preventing fund houses from being disproportionately affected by tax changes, which brings more transparency in cost disclosures." "The proposed measure would rationalise brokerage limits, will ensure that investors do not end up paying twice for research and advisory, thereby aligning costs more closely with the actual value delivered," Azeez said.

In another significant move, the regulator has proposed cutting the cap on brokerage fees paid by mutual funds for cash market transactions from 12 basis points to 2 basis points, and for derivatives transactions, from 5 basis points to 1 basis point.

Commenting on the likely impact, Sandeep Bagla, CEO of TRUST MF, said, "On a net basis, the TER (total expense ratio) should be reduced for the investor. Investors will benefit as their returns will go up." He added that while AMCs may charge less, most of the reduction is likely to be passed on to distributors in the form of reduced commissions.

According to Bagla, "the proportionate decrease in terms of fees charged and commission paid will be more for larger schemes and hence bigger fund houses. On paper, it appears to be slightly positive for the smaller fund houses." If implemented, the new framework could enable mutual funds to lower their expenses by 15-20 basis points, offering direct benefits to investors through improved returns.

Beyond cost-related changes, Sebi's proposals also aim to bring regulatory clarity, reduce redundancies, and promote ease of compliance.

"The proposals will benefit investors, fund houses and distributors alike, as they bring greater clarity and build stronger trust across the industry," Anand Rathi Wealth's Azeez said.

The regulator has suggested simplifying eligibility norms for fund sponsors, digitising investor communications such as annual reports, and removing outdated provisions, including those related to capital protection and real estate mutual funds.

Additionally, the proposals seek to ease compliance requirements by reducing the frequency of mandatory trustee meetings, eliminating newspaper advertisements for scheme changes -- replacing them with online disclosures -- and doing away with duplicative reporting.

Sebi invited public comments on the proposals until November 17.