Sebi's security management systems, operations control get ISO certification

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday said it has received ISO certification for two of its information security systems and two operations controls.

Advertisment

This certification highlights Sebi's commitment to upholding high standards of cybersecurity and ensuring the confidentiality, integrity and availability of its data and operations.

The regulator has obtained the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for Information Security Management System at the Primary Data Centre; Security Operations Control (SOC) and Network Operations Control (NOC) Operations; and Information Security Management System at the Disaster Recovery site, according to a release.

The markets watchdog obtained this certification after rigorous evaluation by the body under the accreditation of the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB), a member of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO)/ International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 27001:2002 is an internationally recognised standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

"As part of its continuous commitment to set benchmarks for cybersecurity standards in the Indian Securities Market, it was decided to obtain ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification by ensuring that Sebi's information technology systems meet the standards of a comprehensive evaluation and audit process undertaken by the certification body accredited by NABCB," the release said. PTI HG HG BAL BAL