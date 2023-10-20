SECI achieves inking 50 GW power sale agreements

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on Friday said it has inked 50 GW power sale agreements in the country.

SECI, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, is a nodal agency of the central government for auctioning renewable energy projects.

In a statement on Friday, SECI said it "has surpassed the milestone of 50 GW (gigawatt)... the latest quantum of power supply agreement (PSAs) signed stands at 50,292.64 MW, where SECI is the trader as an intermediary procurer." Recently, SECI signed a PSA of 690 MW wind power with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd and PSAs of 500 MW solar power under Interstate Transmission System solar tranche VIII with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd.

SECI also entered into a much-awaited power usage agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd, for 700 MW solar power under the Central Public Sector Undertaking Scheme. PTI ABI ABI TRB TRB