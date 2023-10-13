SECI extends date to submit bids for 100 MW floating solar project in Jharkhand

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) State-owned SECI on Friday extended the date for submission of bids for a 100 megawatt (MW) floating solar project in Jharkhand till October 31.
The initial date to submit the bids was October 10.
The revised date and time for bids submission is till 2 pm on October 31, and the bids will be opened at 2.30 pm on the same date, SECI said in a notification.
The scope of the work includes "design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, testing and commissioning of 100 MW (AC) floating solar PV project having 10 years plant O&M (operation and maintenance) at Getalsud Dam in Ranchi", it said.
However, Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) did not inform about the reason for revising the bid submission date.
SECI, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, is a nodal agency of the central government for auctioning renewable energy projects. PTI ABI ABI TRB TRB