SECI invites bids for 400 MWp solar module with cell manufacturing, supply project

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) State-owned SECI has invited bids for manufacturing and supply of 400 mega watt peak (MWp) of solar modules with cells.

Advertisment

The tender also includes testing, packing and transportation of domestically manufactured solar PV modules with cells, SECI said in a notice dated November 14.

The last date to submit online bids is December 12 till 2 pm, SECI said.

The opening of techno-commercial bids has been scheduled for same day at 4 pm.

Advertisment

A pre-bid meeting has been scheduled on November 20.

Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) is a nodal agency of the central government for auctioning renewable energy projects in India. PTI ABI KKS HVA