SECI issues showcause notices to Reliance Power, its arm over fake bank guarantees

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) India's clean energy agency SECI has slapped a show cause notice on Anil Ambani-run Reliance Power, asking why criminal proceedings should not be initiated after fake bank guarantee was submitted by its unit.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) had last week barred Reliance Power and its units from participating in auctions for three years over allegations of one of the units submitting a fake endorsement of a foreign bank guarantee.

In a notice dated November 13, SECI said the bank guarantee submitted by Reliance NU BESS, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, was also fake.

In a filing to exchanges, Reliance Power said that it has been "a victim of fraud, forgery and cheating conspiracy".

"A criminal complaint in this regard has already been lodged with Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police against the third party on October 16, 2024, basis on which First Information Report (FIR) has been registered on November 11, 2024. The matter is under investigation and due process of law will follow," Reliance Power said.

In a notice dated November 13, SECI said on account of submission of fake endorsement of a foreign Bank Guarantee (BG) as part of its bid submission, it was discovered that the said BG submitted by Reliance NU BESS Ltd (known as Maharashtra Energy Generation Ltd. at the time of bid submission), was also fake.

"The repeated submission of a fake Bank Guarantee (BG) along with its counterfeit endorsement has been deemed a deliberate act by the Bidder, intended to vitiate the tendering process and to secure the project capacity through fraudulent means," SECI said in the notice.

"SECI has issued showcause notices to the entities, namely Reliance Power Ltd. and Reliance NU BESS Ltd, seeking explanation as to why SECI should not initiate criminal proceedings against them, in view of the fraudulent and forged actions," the notice stated.

According to the notice, Reliance NU BESS had submitted a BG purportedly issued by the FirstRand Bank, through its branch supposed to be located in Manila City, Manila, the Philippines.

Upon detailed investigation, it was confirmed by the Indian branch of the above Bank, that there does not exist any such branch of the bank in the Philippines, leading SECI to conclude that the BG submitted was a fake document.

On November 6, SECI had announced debarring Reliance Power and Reliance NU BESS from participating in SECI tenders for three years for submitting "fake documents".

Reliance Power shares dropped 1.53 per cent to settle at Rs 36 on BSE on Thursday. PTI ABI KKS ANZ MR MR