SECI net profit rises 15pc to Rs 502 cr in FY25

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) State-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on Monday posted a 15 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 501.92 crore in fiscal 2024-25, driven mainly by higher revenues.

As per the audited standalone financial results for the year ending March 31, 2025, SECI has recorded revenue from operations of Rs 15,185.10 crore and Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 501.92 crore, the company statement said.

In comparison, it stated that the SECI’s revenue from operations for the financial year 2023-24 stood at Rs 13,035.07 crore, and PAT was Rs 436.03 crore.

Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Chairman & Managing Director (Additional Charge), SECI, said, "This performance reflects the Corporation’s commitment to financial discipline and institutional delivery." He further stated that crossing the Rs 15,000 crore revenue and Rs 500 crore PAT benchmark represents a significant development in SECI’s financial roadmap.

These results improve the organisation's ability to support large-scale initiatives, including emerging sectors such as energy storage, green hydrogen, and offshore wind, he added.

The SECI's financial progress in FY 2024-25 is supported by its expanding role in power trading, project execution, and implementation of Government of India schemes. With Navratna status and a strong pipeline of projects, SECI remains a key institution in India's clean energy transformation.