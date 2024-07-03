SECI plans 500-MW solar thermal capacity tender by FY25-end: CMD

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) SECI, a nodal agency for implementing government's renewable energy projects, is expected to float a tender for 500 megawatt (MW) of solar thermal capacity by the end of FY25, its Chairman and Managing Director R P Gupta said on Wednesday.

This will be the first time in India that such a tender would be floated on this scale, Gupta told reporters on the sidelines of the India Energy Storage Week 2024, organised by India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) here.

"The tender is expected to be out by the end of this financial year 2024-25. There have been (solar thermal) tenders but not of this scale," Gupta said in reply to a question on new solar thermal tenders.

The earlier tenders were small in size and their costs were also too high, he said.

The projects under the 500-MW tender will have advanced technology where steam would be generated through heat and it would also help in running turbines, he added.

Besides, the prices will be at par with other Round the Clock (RTC) solutions, Gupta said without elaborating further.

The IESW 2024 is dedicated to advancing India's adoption of energy storage, e-mobility, green hydrogen, and other clean technologies in alignment with the country's net zero goal.

Global leaders from battery manufacturing, BESS (battery energy storage system) and EV (electric vehicles) segment gathered at IESW to discuss India's roadmap for advanced battery manufacturing, opportunities and bottlenecks.

Rahul Walawalkar, President & MD, CES India & President, IESA, said that safety is a significant area where "we need to deploy new measures and technologies".

He urged the industry not to compromise on safety as India is moving towards a big vision to scale up its GWh capacity and cannot afford any mistakes.

Akash Kaushik, Founder, GoodEnough Energy, stated that the electricity industry is undergoing significant changes, with a growing need for clean, reliable, and affordable power.

This transformation demands innovative technical solutions and grid optimization strategies that can unlock new revenue streams and optimize energy usage, he added.

Anil Kumar, COO, Nash Energy, said there is a need to develop talent pool in several areas from process to equipment, and skills.

Avishek Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, VFlowTech, suggested that incentives should be given to new technologies other than traditionally dominant Li-ion batteries.

Further, he said that any regulatory challenges to new battery technologies (differences in GST rates that impact the final battery cost) should be reviewed or made standard for all.

The IESW 2024 showcased emerging and futuristic energy storage solutions including solid-state batteries, lithium sulfur, sodium ion, and other technologies from across the globe.

The event was aimed to facilitate dialogues for Indian battery companies to explore opportunities in the global battery and energy storage market and guide the entry of foreign battery players into the Indian market. PTI ABI KKS HVA