SECI receives bid for supply of green ammonia at Rs 55.75/kg

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) State-owned SECI has received a bid of Rs 55.75/kg in the first auction for procurement of green ammonia under the SIGHT programme of National Green Hydrogen Mission, an official statement said.

The government's Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme consists of two financial incentive mechanisms to support domestic manufacturing of electrolysers and production of green hydrogen with an outlay of Rs 17,490 crore up to 2029-30.

"In a landmark development under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the first- ever auction conducted by SECI for the procurement of green ammonia under the SIGHT Scheme (Mode-2A) has achieved a record low price discovery of Rs 55.75/kg," Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said.

The auction covers supply of 75,000 metric tonne per annum of green ammonia to Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, Odisha.

It is the first in a planned series of 13 auctions over the coming month, under a tender aggregating a cumulative procurement capacity of 7.24 lakh metric tonne (MT)/year.

The discovered price translates to approximately USD 641/MT, a substantial drop from the previously discovered price of Rs 100.28/kg (USD 1,153/MT) in the H2Global auction in 2024.

With grey ammonia prices reaching USD 515/MT (as of March 2025), this 10-year fixed-price bid provides strong economic rationale for offtakers to initiate their clean energy transition journey.

SECI, acting as the intermediary procurer, successfully anchored the auction under the guidance of MNRE, with support from the Department of Fertilizers and the participating offtakers.

The auction witnessed intense competition, reflecting the strong investor and developer confidence in India’s green energy transition framework, it added. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU