SECL dispatches 81 MT coal to power plants so far in current fiscal

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) CIL arm South Eastern Coalfields Ltd(SECL) dispatched 81 million tonne of the dry fuel to coal-based power plants so far in the current fiscal.

Of the total dispatch of 100 million tonne (MT), more than 80 per cent went to the power sector and this is a significant achievement keeping in mind the festival season when the power demand peaks.

"SECL has achieved 100 million tonne coal dispatch for FY 2023-24. This is the fastest 100 MT coal dispatch achieved by the Chhattisgarh based company since its inception," the coal ministry said in a statement.

Last year, SECL's total dispatch was around 85 million tonne in the same period.

SECL mega projects Gevra, Dipka, and Kusmunda located in Korba district have contributed significantly to the total dispatch.

Gevra, the largest coal mine in the country contributed 30.3 MT while Dipka and Kusmunda contributed 19.1 MT and 25.1 MT of coal, respectively.

The share of all three mega projects in the total dispatch has been more than 74 per cent.

The company accounted for around one-fourth of the total production of CIL in FY 22-23. It is targeting an output of 197 MT in the ongoing fiscal. PTI SID SID ANU ANU