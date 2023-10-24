Second Chinese ship carrying cranes for Vizhinjam port to arrive by Nov 15

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 24 (PTI) A second Chinese ship will be arriving at the international deep-sea facility in Vizhinjam here next month, sources at the port said on Tuesday.

The ship, Zhen Hua 29, carrying six yard cranes is estimated to arrive at the port by November 15, the sources said.

The first ship to arrive at the port, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 7,700 crore, was Zhen Hua 15 and it carried two yard cranes and a ship-to-shore crane for the deep-water facility.

All three cranes have been successfully offloaded and installed, the sources said.

The Vizhinjam port is being constructed under the public-private partnership model.

The Adani Group is the private partner in the development of what will become one of the largest ports in the world, once commissioned.

The project, scheduled to be commissioned in 2019, was delayed due to issues with land acquisition. Fishermen carried out violent protests opposing it, alleging that the port would adversely affect their livelihood. PTI HMP HMP ANE