Section of Samsung workers, CITU leaders detained, released later

Chennai, Oct 10 (PTI) A section of workers of Samsung India Electronics along with CITU leaders were arrested on Thursday and released later, after they tried to stage a protest near here without obtaining permission, police said.

Samsung employees are on an indefinite strike since September 9 pressing for various demands including revised pay, better working conditions and registering the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) backed newly formed Samsung India Workers' Union by the state labour department.

"Today, around 30 of the workers and some CITU supporters who tried to stage a protest away from the designated place were arrested and they were released later in the day," a senior police official told PTI.

Samsung factory is located at Sunguvarchattiram, off Sriperumbudur, about 40 km from here. The site designated for the protest is approximately 500 meters away from the factory premises.

CITU leaders, including A Soundararajan (state president) and E Muthukumar (Kancheepuram office-bearer) were also arrested along with the employees and released later. Main opposition AIADMK and the Naam Tamilar Katchi leaders visited them to express solidarity. On further action, Soundararajan, said it would be decided following consultations.

On Wednesday, about 500 Samsung workers and CITU cadres were detained by the police for allegedly trying to stage a demonstration without permission. However, they were let off later in the day. PTI VIJ VIJ VGN