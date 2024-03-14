Secure installs 1 mn smart meters under RDSS in Bihar

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Energy solutions provider Secure on Thursday said it has installed 1 million smart prepaid meters in Bihar under the government's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Advertisment

The government launched the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) on July 20, 2021, under which deployment of 25 crore smart prepaid meters for all domestic consumers has been envisaged till March 2025.

In a company statement, Suket Singhal, Group CEO of Secure, said, "By commissioning 1,000,000 smart prepaid meters with North Bihar Power Distribution Company, we have proven that AMISPs (Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Providers) will deliver the distribution reforms".

On an average, Secure said it installed around 6,000 smart meters per day, which is a record.

Secure is a leading power and energy efficiency solutions provider with operations in Australia, Bangladesh, India, Italy, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE and the UK. PTI ABI KKS ABI BAL BAL