Sedemac Mechatronics files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Sedemac Mechatronics, a powertrain controls and auto parts manufacturer, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial share sale.

The initial public offering (IPO) is aiming to raise between Rs 800-1,000 crore, industry sources familiar with the development said.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 80,43,300 equity shares by promoters Manish Sharma and Ashwini Amit Dixit and investors selling shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Monday.

Under the OFS, A91 Emerging Fund II LLP, NRJN Family Trust, Mumbai-based Xponentia Capital Partners, Mace Pvt Ltd, 360 One group, and HDFC Life Insurance Company were the other investors who will offload their stakes in the company.

Since the public issue is completely an OFS, Sedemac Mechatronics will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.

Pune-based Sedemac Mechatronics is a supplier of control-intensive, critical-to-the-application electronic control units (ECU) to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the mobility and industrial markets in India, the US, and Europe.

It develops, designs and manufactures sensor-less commutation-based integrated starter generators ECUs for two-wheeler and three-wheeler internal combustion engine powered vehicles.

For three months ended June 30, 2025, its customers included TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Briggs and Stratton LLC, and DEIF India, among others.

On the financial front, the company reported a revenue of Rs 217.35 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 17.07 crore as on June 30, 2025. It had posted a revenue of Rs 658.36 crore and PAT of Rs 47.04 crore in FY25.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

ICICI Securities Ltd, Avendus Capital Pvt Ltd and Axis Capital are the book running lead managers for the IPO. PTI HG HVA