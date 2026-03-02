Sedemac Mechatronics mobilises Rs 326 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Sedemac Mechatronics, a powertrain controls and auto parts manufacturer, has garnered Rs 326 crore from anchor investors ahead of the launch of its initial public offering for public subscription, according to an exchange update.

The allocation was made to 23 funds, including domestic mutual funds, insurance companies and foreign institutional investors.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Nippon India MF, Tata MF, HDFC MF, SBI MF and 3PIM India Equity (IFSC) Fund are among the anchor investors, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

As per the circular, Sedemac Mechatronics allotted 24.10 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 1,352 per share. The total amount raised from such investors aggregates to Rs 326 crore.

The company's Rs 1,087-crore initial share-sale will open for public subscription on March 4 and conclude on March 6. The price band has been fixed at Rs 1,287 to Rs 1,352 per share, valuing the company at close to Rs 6,000 crore at the higher end.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 80,43,300 equity shares by promoters Manish Sharma and Ashwini Amit Dixit and investors selling shareholders.

Under the OFS, A91 Emerging Fund II LLP, NRJN Family Trust, Mumbai-based Xponentia Capital Partners, Mace Pvt Ltd, 360 One group, and HDFC Life Insurance Company were the other investors who will offload their stakes in the company.

Since the public issue is completely an OFS, Sedemac Mechatronics will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.

Pune-based Sedemac Mechatronics is a supplier of control-intensive, critical-to-the-application electronic control units (ECU) to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the mobility and industrial markets in India, the US, and Europe.

It develops, designs and manufactures sensor-less commutation-based integrated starter generators ECUs for two-wheeler and three-wheeler internal combustion engine-powered vehicles.

The company's customers included TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Briggs and Stratton LLC, and DEIF India.

On the financial front, the company reported a revenue of Rs 217.35 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 17.07 crore as on June 30, 2025. It had posted a revenue of Rs 658.36 crore and PAT of Rs 47.04 crore in FY25.

Sedemac Mechatronics is expected to make its stock market debut on March 11.

The issue allocation includes 50 per cent for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investor and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

ICICI Securities, Avendus Capital and Axis Capital are the book-running lead managers for the IPO.