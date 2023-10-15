See eventual split in platforms for ICE, electric passenger vehicles: Tata Motors

Pune: Tata Motors sees an eventual split in the platforms for its conventional engine and electric passenger vehicles in order to make future products unique and remove the handicap of developing EVs on traditional platforms, according to its Global Head of Design, Martin Uhlarik.

Advertisment

With electrification and connectivity fast gaining momentum, he also said interiors of cars of the future could become more "like a home" driven by minimalistic approach, as sophisticated customers seek material comfort, simplicity and ease of use.

"We see an eventual splitting of ICE (internal combustion engine) and EV, which is simply driven by the platform. If EV has to carry over an ICE architecture, it will always be handicapped in terms of its full potential, in terms of range, in terms of battery layout," Uhlarik told PTI.

Converting EV on an ICE product platform, which has provisions such as the traditional transmission tunnel and firewall, has limitations, he added.

Advertisment

"So if you want to do a proper EV or do a pure EV platform, at some point you'll have to see the products split, not just visually but eventually you have to actually make it unique," Uhlarik said.

He said the split is already happening in the industry for most competitors globally but declined to share the timeline for Tata Motors to follow suit.

Tata Motors current EVs such as the Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Tigor EV are based on ICE platforms.

Advertisment

Last year, the company unveiled its all-new electric vehicle architecture on which it plans to introduce multiple advanced EVs starting from 2025.

The home-grown auto major aims to drive in multiple body styles on the AVINYA Concept, which is based on its GEN 3 architecture. The first model based on the new architecture is expected to hit the markets in 2025.

The company also showcased its electric SUV, Concept CURVV with enhanced driving range and technology, which would be followed up with internal combustion engine trims.

Advertisment

The ICE version of the Concept CURVV was showcased at the Auto Expo held earlier this year, where the company had also unveiled Sierra EV, all-wheel drive electric SUV Harrier along with the AVINYA concept.

On the future design of passenger vehicles, Uhlarik said, "When we look at where design is going, we see electrification and connectivity, appreciation of interior materials, and a sort of less car-like design approach, (with) very minimalistic interiors...

"When you see the future of interior design, it's all more like a home -- materials comfort, simplicity, ease of use, (and) the user interface has to be very intuitive."

On the exterior, he said "we're going to see it become much more efficient. So aerodynamics is going to play a huge factor. Everything just becomes much cleaner, much simpler."