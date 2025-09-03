Seekho secures USD 28 mn funding in Series B led by Bessemer Venture Partners

Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) Learning platform Seekho on Wednesday announced that it has secured USD 28 million (around Rs 246 crore) in Series B funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners to build new content formats and to leverage AI-first solutions.

This funding round also saw participation from Goodwater Capital and existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Elevation Capital, the company said in a statement.

"At Seekho, our mission is to make learning fun and easy for everyone regardless of language, location or background. With Bessemer joining us on this journey, we're excited to build a category-defining product that puts 'Edutainment on Tap' for the next 500 million Indians. This funding will accelerate our vision of making learning as seamless as scrolling a feed - but with impact that lasts a lifetime," Seekho founder Rohit Choudhary said. PTI SM MR