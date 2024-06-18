SEIL Energy raises Rs 250 cr through maiden bonds issue

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) SEIL Energy India Limited, a leading independent power producer, has raised Rs 250 crore in debt through its maiden 5-year bonds issue on the BSE.

According to information available on BSE, the five-year bond issue (Non-Convertible Debentures or NCDs) carry a coupon of 8.45 per cent and would mature on June 18, 2029.

The bond issue was fully subscribed through private placement, reflecting investor confidence.

The proceeds from this issuance will be utilised for refinancing the existing debt of SEIL Energy India Limited (SEIL), sources aware of the matter said.

This issuance underscores the company's robust operations, and financial health. The successful bond issuance aligns with SEIL's strategic objectives to optimise its capital structure and reinforces its commitment to delivering value to its investors and customers.

SEIL operates 2,640 MW of supercritical thermal power assets, supplying power to major distribution companies (DISCOMs) through long-term power purchase agreements in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and Bangladesh.

SEIL, formerly Sembcorp Energy India Ltd, has a supercritical thermal power generation complex located in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. With 4x660MW operational units, SEIL helps meet the region's energy needs. PTI ANZ DRR