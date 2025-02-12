SEIL, IIT-Madras jointly develop carbon capture technology

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) SEIL Energy India Ltd (SEIL) and IIT-Madras have jointly developed a carbon capture technology -- a growing technology in India -- for industrial applications, a company statement said on Wednesday.

Carbon capture technology captures carbon emissions from industrial units.

This innovative project has resulted in the creation of 'Chemogel', a patented (IIT-Madras) nanoparticle-based solvent that significantly enhances carbon capture efficiency, SEIL said in a statement.

The research is supported by SEIL as part of its corporate social responsibility (Rs 7.1 million) initiatives.

Raghav Trivedi, CEO, SEIL, said, "Our collaboration has the potential to transform industrial carbon capture processes, and we are excited to take this technology to the next level. This breakthrough aligns with our commitment to sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint." SEIL Energy India Ltd (Formerly Sembcorp Energy India Ltd) is a leading independent power producer committed to India's energy security.