Sellers on Flipkart facing issue in changing price, firms denies any intervention in pricing

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Some sellers on Flipkart have complained about issues facing problems in changing the price of their products since May 18 after the e-commerce company introduced a new commission rate card.

The Walmart group firm, however, denied any role in influencing pricing on the platform and said that it is working with sellers to help them understand the new rate card policy.

"Around hundreds of our members are facing issues in changing their product price. In India, no one can sell above maximum retail price (MRP) and sellers can decide on charging below MRP. Sellers have complained that they are unable to change the price after Flipkart issued the new rate card on May 18. Not all are facing this issue. Only select sellers are facing this problem," Vinod Kumar, Trustee, Forum for Internet Sellers, Traders and Resellers ( First India) said.

He said that Flipkart has reached out to sellers with a promise that the issue will be resolved soon.

The FDI norms bar any e-commerce player from interfering in price-related decisions of sellers on their platform.

When contacted, a Flipkart spokesperson said that it is in compliance with all FDI regulations and does not influence pricing.

"We closely engage with millions of sellers, sharing valuable insights and gathering their feedback on how to drive growth and efficiency for sellers on our marketplace platform. This continuous collaboration ensures that our initiatives, including the revamped rate card, align with the evolving needs of our seller community, fostering a thriving and dynamic marketplace.

The all-new, simplified rate card policy is aimed at optimising growth avenues for sellers while enhancing settlement transparency," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that since implementing the changes in the last couple of weeks, there has been an increase in business transactions and a rise in active sellers.

"The policy was introduced recently, and we are working closely with our sellers to drive a better understanding of the new policy and make necessary improvements," the spokesperson said. PTI PRS PRS MR