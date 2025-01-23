Sellwin Traders forms strategic alliance with Rs 250-cr Subhshri Group

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Sellwin Traders on Thursday said it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Mumbai-based Subhshri Overseas Ltd to form a strategic association.

The collaboration aims to establish a holding company- subsidiary relationship via a share swap arrangement, the Kolkata-based company stated in an exchange filing.

Following the share exchange, the Holding Company (Sellwin Traders) will hold certain ownership in the subsidiary company (Subhshri Overseas), the filing stated without disclosing the shareholding percentage.

The holding company will have the right to appoint one director while the subsidiary company will have the right to appoint two directors on the board, it stated.

Subhshri Overseas Ltd, part of Rs 250 crore M S Group, is an exporter of products like readymade garments, textiles, Imitation Jewelry, and food products. Sellwin Traders recently signed an MoU with UAE-based Secorbit FZCO for developing a USD 3 million blockchain-based tokenization platform for equities bonds and other assets. PTI HG MR