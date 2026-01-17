Sellwin Traders inks pact to acquire up to 20 pc stake in Myzek Logistics

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Kolkata-headquartered Sellwin Traders on Saturday said it has entered into an initial pact for acquiring up to 20 per cent stake in Myzek Logistics with an option to raise it to up to 35 per cent.

An emerging player in app-based, last-mile delivery services operating under the brand "Dropon Deck", Myzek currently handles logistics for JioMart, Zomato and Blinkit.

"The MoU outlines a proposed strategic equity partnership through which Sellwin Traders intends to acquire an initial equity stake of up to 20 per cent in Myzek Logistics, with the potential to increase its holding to up to 35 per cent over time, subject to mutually agreed terms, valuation, regulatory approvals and execution of definitive agreements," according to a statement.

The deal will be structured in the share-swap at Rs 15 per share, it said, adding that the current share price of Sellwin Traders Ltd is Rs 8.93 each. PTI IAS TRB