Sellwin Traders signs Rs 30 cr worth agro-products supply deal; bags USD 2 mn order from UAE firm

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Sellwin Traders Ltd on Friday said it has signed an agreement with SDF Production for the supply of agro products to domestic and global markets with revenue potential of Rs 30 crore.

The company has also bagged a deal worth USD 2 million (around Rs 16.7 crore) from UAE-based firm Secorbit FZCO.

Under the MoU with SDF Productions, Sellwin Traders will supply agro products which SDF will distribute in both Indian and international markets based on purchase orders, the company said in a statement.

“Sellwin expects revenue in excess of Rs 30 crore from the business arrangement with a healthy margins of 35-40%,” the company stated.

SDF Productions is an agri-export company specializing in spices, pulses, pulp, rice, tea, fruits, and vegetables. Sellwin in July this year had agreed to buy a 51 per cent stake in SDF Productions.

SDF Production has received multiple export orders for mango pulp for over USD 400,000.

Sellwin Traders has also signed a deal worth USD 2 million with Secorbit FZCO, UAE, for the development of a blockchain-based tokenization platform.

Sellwin Traders will develop the platform over the next 24 month, the company said. The platform will enable the tokenization of equities, bonds, and real-world assets.

The company also stated that its board will meet on September 25 to consider an issue of bonus shares and a stock split, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

Trading and consultancy firm Sellwin had earlier announced plans to invest Rs 20 crore in Shah Metacorp Ltd over the next two years to support the latter’s expansion, boost production capacity, enhance R&D, and explore new markets. PTI RR MR