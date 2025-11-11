Sembcorp bags 150 MW project from SJVN

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Sembcorp Green Infra, an arm of Singapore- based Sembcorp Industries, has secured a 150 megawatt power project from state-owned SJVN.

The firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project integrates advanced solar, wind and battery energy storage systems (BESS) to enable reliable energy dispatch during peak demand.

The build-own-operate project is part of SJVN's 1500 MW/6,000MWh tender for assured peak power from Inter-State Transmission System connected renewable energy projects integrated with energy storage systems, Sembcorp Industries said in a statement on Tuesday.

As part of the project, Sembcorp will install approximately 750 MW comprising solar and BESS to meet the contracted capacity.

Subject to the execution of a 25-year power purchase agreement with SJVN, the project is expected to achieve commercial operation within 24 months of signing and will be funded through a mix of internal funds and debt.

"This FDRE award marks a significant milestone in our journey to deliver reliable, clean energy solutions in India. With a secured development pipeline of over 4GW in solar and wind capacity, and more than 1.4GWh of BESS, Sembcorp is well placed to support India's growing need for flexible and round-the-clock renewable power," A Nithyanand, CEO, Renewables Business, India, Sembcorp Industries, said.

With this latest win, Sembcorp's gross renewables capacity in India has surpassed 7.6 GW.

Globally, Sembcorp's renewables portfolio stands at 20.1 GW, including acquisitions pending completion. PTI ABI ANU ANU